The Detroit Lions (2-1) will play NFC North rivals, the Green Bay Packers (2-1), on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Lambeau Field. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Lions favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 45 in the contest.

There will be a slew of live betting opportunities this week when the Lions go up against the Packers. Before placing any in-game bets, you'll want to take a look at the stats and trends that we list below.

Lions vs. Packers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In three games this season, the Lions have been winning after the first quarter two times and been tied one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 2.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Packers have suited up for three games this season, and they have been winning after the first quarter one time and have trailed two times.

2nd Quarter

In three games this season, the Lions have been outscored in the second quarter one time and won two times.

Detroit's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

Regarding scoring in the second quarter, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games and have been knotted up in one game.

3rd Quarter

Looking at scoring in the third quarter, the Lions have been outscored in that quarter in two games and have been knotted up in one game.

Offensively, Detroit is averaging 2.3 points in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) this year. It is giving up 6.7 points on average in the third quarter (26th-ranked) on defense.

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times and tied one time in three games this season.

4th Quarter

In three contests this year, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in every single game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 10.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.3 points on average in that quarter.

Out of three games this year, the Packers have lost the fourth quarter two times and outscored their opponent one time.

Lions vs. Packers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Lions have been winning after the first half in two games (1-1 in those contests) this season and have been losing after the first half in one game (1-0).

The Packers have had the lead two times (1-1 in those games) and have been behind one time (1-0) at the completion of the first half.

2nd Half

Looking at second-half scoring, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games, going 1-1 in those contests, and they have lost the second half in one game (1-0).

Detroit's offense is averaging 12.7 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is allowing 11 points on average in the second half.

Out of three games this year, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the second half one time, been outscored one time, and been knotted up one time.

