In Lee County, Florida, there are interesting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Florida This Week

Lee County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Oasis High School at Bradenton Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 28

7:30 PM ET on September 28 Location: Bradenton, FL

Bradenton, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Canterbury School at Saint Stephen's Episcopal School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Bradenton, FL

Bradenton, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

South Fort Myers HS at Immokalee High School