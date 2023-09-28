The field is getting smaller at the China Open, with Caroline Garcia in a quarterfinal against Iga Swiatek. Garcia has +2800 odds to be crowned champion at National Tennis Center.

Garcia at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 29 - October 8

September 29 - October 8 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Garcia's Next Match

After defeating Anhelina Kalinina 6-3, 6-2, Garcia will face Swiatek in the quarterfinals on Friday, October 6 at 12:30 AM ET.

Garcia Stats

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Garcia beat No. 28-ranked Kalinina, 6-3, 6-2.

Garcia is 37-26 over the past 12 months, with one tournament title.

Garcia is 27-19 on hard courts over the past year, with one tournament title.

Garcia, over the past 12 months, has played 63 matches across all court surfaces, and 23.2 games per match.

On hard courts, Garcia has played 46 matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 23.0 games per match while winning 51.8% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Garcia has won 78.4% of her service games, and she has won 24.4% of her return games.

On hard courts, Garcia, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 78.0% of her service games and 24.6% of her return games.

