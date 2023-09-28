Buccaneers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 28.
Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Buccaneers are 21st in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+10000), but only 25th according to computer rankings.
- The Buccaneers' Super Bowl odds have improved from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +10000, the sixth-smallest change among all teams.
- With odds of +10000, the Buccaneers have been given a 1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Tampa Bay Betting Insights
- Tampa Bay has two wins against the spread this year.
- One of the Buccaneers' three games this season has hit the over.
- The Buccaneers have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.
- Tampa Bay has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Buccaneers are totaling 284.3 yards per game offensively this year (25th in NFL), and they are giving up 359 yards per game (22nd) on defense.
- The Buccaneers are totaling 19.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 19th in the NFL. On defense, they rank ninth, surrendering 19.7 points per game.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- In three games, Mike Evans has 17 catches for 297 yards (99.0 per game) and three TDs.
- In three games, Baker Mayfield has thrown for 636 yards (212.0 per game), with four touchdowns and one interception, completing 66.7%.
- Rachaad White has rushed for 150 yards (50.0 per game) and one touchdown in three games.
- Chris Godwin has 13 receptions for 141 yards (47.0 per game) and zero TDs in three games.
- On defense, Antoine Winfield Jr. has helped keep opposing offenses in check with 22 tackles, one sack, and three passes defended in three games.
Buccaneers Player Futures
2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Vikings
|W 20-17
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Bears
|W 27-17
|+40000
|3
|September 25
|Eagles
|L 25-11
|+700
|4
|October 1
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|7
|October 22
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|8
|October 26
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|9
|November 5
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|10
|November 12
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ 49ers
|-
|+550
|12
|November 26
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|13
|December 3
|Panthers
|-
|+30000
|14
|December 10
|@ Falcons
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 17
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 24
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|17
|December 31
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Panthers
|-
|+30000
