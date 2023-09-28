The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 28.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Buccaneers are 21st in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+10000), but only 25th according to computer rankings.

The Buccaneers' Super Bowl odds have improved from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +10000, the sixth-smallest change among all teams.

With odds of +10000, the Buccaneers have been given a 1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay has two wins against the spread this year.

One of the Buccaneers' three games this season has hit the over.

The Buccaneers have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.

Tampa Bay has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Buccaneers are totaling 284.3 yards per game offensively this year (25th in NFL), and they are giving up 359 yards per game (22nd) on defense.

The Buccaneers are totaling 19.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 19th in the NFL. On defense, they rank ninth, surrendering 19.7 points per game.

Buccaneers Impact Players

In three games, Mike Evans has 17 catches for 297 yards (99.0 per game) and three TDs.

In three games, Baker Mayfield has thrown for 636 yards (212.0 per game), with four touchdowns and one interception, completing 66.7%.

Rachaad White has rushed for 150 yards (50.0 per game) and one touchdown in three games.

Chris Godwin has 13 receptions for 141 yards (47.0 per game) and zero TDs in three games.

On defense, Antoine Winfield Jr. has helped keep opposing offenses in check with 22 tackles, one sack, and three passes defended in three games.

Buccaneers Player Futures

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings W 20-17 +8000 2 September 17 Bears W 27-17 +40000 3 September 25 Eagles L 25-11 +700 4 October 1 @ Saints - +4000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 Lions - +2200 7 October 22 Falcons - +5000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +900 9 November 5 @ Texans - +40000 10 November 12 Titans - +8000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +550 12 November 26 @ Colts - +12500 13 December 3 Panthers - +30000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +5000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +4000 16 December 24 Jaguars - +3000 17 December 31 Saints - +4000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +30000

