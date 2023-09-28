Buccaneers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +10000 as of September 28, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Watch the Buccaneers this season on Fubo!
Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Buccaneers are 21st in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+10000), but only 25th according to computer rankings.
- In terms of winning the Super Bowl, the Buccaneers currently have the same odds, going from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +10000.
- The Buccaneers' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 1%.
Tampa Bay Betting Insights
- Tampa Bay has two wins against the spread this season.
- The Buccaneers have had one game (out of three) go over the total this year.
- The Buccaneers have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.
- Tampa Bay has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
- On offense, the Buccaneers rank 25th in the NFL with 284.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 22nd in total defense (359.0 yards allowed per contest).
- The Buccaneers rank 19th in scoring offense (19.3 points per game) and ninth in scoring defense (19.7 points allowed per game) this year.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- In three games, Mike Evans has 17 catches for 297 yards (99.0 per game) and three TDs.
- Baker Mayfield has thrown for 636 yards (212.0 per game), completing 66.7%, with four touchdowns and one interception in three games.
- On the ground, Rachaad White has scored one touchdown and accumulated 150 yards (50.0 per game).
- Chris Godwin has 13 catches for 141 yards (47.0 per game) and zero TDs in three games.
- On defense, Antoine Winfield Jr. has helped lead the way with 22 tackles, one sack, and three passes defended in three games.
Bet on Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Buccaneers Player Futures
2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Vikings
|W 20-17
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Bears
|W 27-17
|+40000
|3
|September 25
|Eagles
|L 25-11
|+700
|4
|October 1
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|7
|October 22
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|8
|October 26
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|9
|November 5
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|10
|November 12
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ 49ers
|-
|+550
|12
|November 26
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|13
|December 3
|Panthers
|-
|+30000
|14
|December 10
|@ Falcons
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 17
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 24
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|17
|December 31
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Panthers
|-
|+30000
Odds are current as of September 28 at 5:13 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.