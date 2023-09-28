There is high school football competition in Broward County, Florida this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Florida This Week

Broward County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Piper High School at Western High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28

7:00 PM ET on September 28 Location: Davie, FL

Davie, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Stranahan High School at Hallandale High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 29

6:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Hallandale, FL

Hallandale, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pine Crest School at Northeast High School - Oakland Park

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Oakland Park, FL

Oakland Park, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Pompano Beach High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Pompano Beach, FL

Pompano Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Flanagan High School at Cooper City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Cooper City, FL

Cooper City, FL Conference: 7A - District 14

7A - District 14 How to Stream: Watch Here

Miramar High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

West Broward High School at Somerset Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Pembroke Pines, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Coral Springs High School at Stoneman Douglas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Parkland, FL

Parkland, FL Conference: 7A - District 12

7A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cardinal Gibbons High School at American Heritage High School - Plantation

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Plantation, FL

Plantation, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Dillard High School at Boyd Anderson High School