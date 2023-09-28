Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Alachua County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Alachua County, Florida and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Florida This Week
Alachua County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind at Countryside Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Eagle's View High School at Oak Hall School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santa Fe HS at P.K. Yonge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.