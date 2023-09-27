Taylor Walls vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Taylor Walls (batting .118 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is batting .201 with 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 44 walks.
- In 49.5% of his 91 games this season, Walls has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- In seven games this season, he has gone deep (7.7%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Walls has driven home a run in 24 games this year (26.4%), including more than one RBI in 5.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored a run in 37 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.181
|AVG
|.218
|.327
|OBP
|.287
|.254
|SLG
|.410
|8
|XBH
|14
|1
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|24
|49/29
|K/BB
|42/15
|11
|SB
|11
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 205 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 28th of the season. He is 12-10 with a 4.11 ERA and 129 strikeouts through 151 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went three innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.11, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.