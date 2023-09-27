Rene Pinto vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Rene Pinto, with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, September 27 at 6:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Red Sox.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rene Pinto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Rene Pinto At The Plate
- Pinto has two doubles, six home runs and two walks while batting .245.
- In 54.8% of his 31 games this season, Pinto has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 31 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (19.4%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In nine games this season (29.0%), Pinto has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (22.6%) he had two or more.
- He has scored a run in eight of 31 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|.130
|AVG
|.354
|.149
|OBP
|.367
|.261
|SLG
|.646
|2
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|10
|18/1
|K/BB
|11/1
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 205 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Bello (12-10 with a 4.11 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 28th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed three innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 4.11 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 27 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .266 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.