Rene Pinto, with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, September 27 at 6:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Red Sox.

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Pinto has two doubles, six home runs and two walks while batting .245.

In 54.8% of his 31 games this season, Pinto has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

Looking at the 31 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (19.4%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

In nine games this season (29.0%), Pinto has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (22.6%) he had two or more.

He has scored a run in eight of 31 games so far this season.

Home Away 14 GP 16 .130 AVG .354 .149 OBP .367 .261 SLG .646 2 XBH 6 2 HR 4 6 RBI 10 18/1 K/BB 11/1 0 SB 0

