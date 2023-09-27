Rafael Devers is just two RBI away from his 100th of the campaign as his Boston Red Sox (76-81) face the Tampa Bay Rays (96-62) on Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.

The Rays will call on Tyler Glasnow (9-7) versus the Red Sox and Brayan Bello (12-10).

Rays vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (9-7, 3.76 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (12-10, 4.11 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

Glasnow (9-7) will take the mound for the Rays, his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed three hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.76 and 12 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .213 in 20 games this season.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Glasnow has 17 starts of five or more innings this season in 20 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Tyler Glasnow vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox are batting .261 this season, third in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .430 (seventh in the league) with 181 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Red Sox in two games, and they have gone 7-for-41 with three doubles, two triples and two RBI over 11 1/3 innings.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

Bello (12-10) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 4.11 ERA in 151 2/3 innings pitched, with 129 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, the righty threw three innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 24-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .266 to his opponents.

Bello is looking to record his 16th quality start of the season.

Bello has pitched five or more innings in a game 20 times this season heading into this game.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has surrendered at least one earned run in each of his appearances.

Brayan Bello vs. Rays

The opposing Rays offense has the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.443) and ranks sixth in home runs hit (223) in all of MLB. They have a collective .259 batting average, and are fifth in the league with 1388 total hits and fourth in MLB action scoring 832 runs.

Head-to-head against the Rays this season, Bello has pitched 12 innings, giving up six earned runs on 11 hits while striking out 12.

