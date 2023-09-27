The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Rafael Devers and others in this matchup.

Rays vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -130) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Glasnow Stats

The Rays will hand the ball to Tyler Glasnow (9-7) for his 21st start of the season.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 20 starts this season.

Glasnow has started 20 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 17 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays Sep. 22 5.1 3 4 4 7 4 at Orioles Sep. 16 4.0 8 6 6 4 2 at Twins Sep. 11 6.0 6 4 4 8 2 vs. Red Sox Sep. 6 6.0 3 1 1 14 1 at Guardians Sep. 1 7.0 7 3 3 6 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Devers Stats

Devers has 153 hits with 34 doubles, 33 home runs, 60 walks and 98 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .270/.349/.504 on the season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Sep. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Sep. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 30 doubles, 23 home runs, 51 walks and 96 RBI (150 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.345/.457 on the season.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Sep. 26 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Sep. 20 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0

