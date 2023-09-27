Boston Red Sox (76-81) will play the Tampa Bay Rays (96-62) at Fenway Park on Wednesday, September 27 at 6:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Rafael Devers will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the year.

The Rays have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Red Sox (+105). The total is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Rays vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (9-7, 3.76 ERA) vs Brayan Bello - BOS (12-10, 4.11 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rays vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Rays Moneyline Red Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to wager on the Rays and Red Sox game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rays (-125), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Rays win, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.00 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Randy Arozarena hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rays vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 126 times and won 83, or 65.9%, of those games.

The Rays have gone 77-33 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (70% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Rays have a 5-4 record across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 81 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (46.9%) in those games.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win 26 times in 49 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Rays vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonathan Aranda 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+240) Raimel Tapia 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+195) Josh Lowe 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+150) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Manuel Margot 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1100 5th 2nd Win AL East +600 - 1st

Think the Rays can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Tampa Bay and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.