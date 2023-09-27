Tyler Glasnow will start for the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

Rays vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Explore More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are sixth in MLB play with 223 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Tampa Bay's .443 slugging percentage is fourth-best in MLB.

The Rays rank fourth in MLB with a .259 batting average.

Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.3 runs per game (832 total runs).

The Rays' .331 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in MLB.

The Rays strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 20th in MLB.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays average MLB's best WHIP (1.170).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Glasnow will try to earn his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.76 ERA and 153 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.

Glasnow is looking to pick up his 10th quality start of the year.

Glasnow is looking to record his 18th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

In one of his 20 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/21/2023 Angels W 5-4 Home Zach Eflin Griffin Canning 9/22/2023 Blue Jays L 6-2 Home Tyler Glasnow Chris Bassitt 9/23/2023 Blue Jays W 7-6 Home Zack Littell Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/24/2023 Blue Jays L 9-5 Home Taj Bradley Yusei Kikuchi 9/26/2023 Red Sox W 9-7 Away Zach Eflin Tanner Houck 9/27/2023 Red Sox - Away Tyler Glasnow Brayan Bello 9/29/2023 Blue Jays - Away Aaron Civale Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away Zack Littell Yusei Kikuchi 10/1/2023 Blue Jays - Away Taj Bradley Kevin Gausman

