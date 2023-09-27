Brayan Bello takes the mound for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at Fenway Park against Manuel Margot and the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +105. An 8-run total is listed in this game.

Rays vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -125 +105 8 -105 -115 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games. Tampa Bay's last six contests have gone over the total, and the average total during that streak was 7.8.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 83 of the 126 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (65.9%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Tampa Bay has gone 77-33 (70%).

The Rays have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 158 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Tampa Bay, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 87 times (87-66-5).

The Rays have covered 55.6% of their games this season, going 10-8-0 against the spread.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 53-28 43-34 39-26 57-36 73-52 23-10

