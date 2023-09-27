Wednesday, Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox and Brayan Bello, with the first pitch at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on September 22 against the Blue Jays) he went 1-for-2 with a double.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

  • Arozarena is hitting .256 with 18 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 84th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.
  • Arozarena has had a hit in 93 of 148 games this year (62.8%), including multiple hits 37 times (25.0%).
  • He has homered in 22 games this year (14.9%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Arozarena has driven in a run in 51 games this season (34.5%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 73 games this season (49.3%), including multiple runs in 17 games.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
76 GP 72
.248 AVG .264
.367 OBP .361
.417 SLG .438
22 XBH 22
11 HR 12
43 RBI 41
73/38 K/BB 82/39
16 SB 6

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (205 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his 28th of the season. He is 12-10 with a 4.11 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, Sept. 20 against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw three innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.11, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
