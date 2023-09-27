Raimel Tapia vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Raimel Tapia -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 56 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on September 27 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Raimel Tapia At The Plate
- Tapia is batting .225 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks.
- In 47.3% of his 55 games this season, Tapia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 55 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (5.5%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Tapia has driven in a run in 11 games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 32.7% of his games this season (18 of 55), with two or more runs four times (7.3%).
Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.256
|AVG
|.255
|.347
|OBP
|.314
|.372
|SLG
|.340
|4
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|5
|11/6
|K/BB
|8/4
|3
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (205 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Bello (12-10) to make his 28th start of the season. He is 12-10 with a 4.11 ERA and 129 strikeouts through 151 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw three innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.11, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .266 batting average against him.
