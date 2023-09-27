Raimel Tapia -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 56 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on September 27 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

Tapia is batting .225 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks.

In 47.3% of his 55 games this season, Tapia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

Looking at the 55 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (5.5%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Tapia has driven in a run in 11 games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 32.7% of his games this season (18 of 55), with two or more runs four times (7.3%).

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .256 AVG .255 .347 OBP .314 .372 SLG .340 4 XBH 2 0 HR 1 5 RBI 5 11/6 K/BB 8/4 3 SB 2

