The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot and his .474 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot has 20 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 17 walks while hitting .264.

Margot has reached base via a hit in 56 games this year (of 92 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has gone deep in 3.3% of his games this year, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.

Margot has an RBI in 29 of 92 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them.

He has scored in 32.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 43 .219 AVG .309 .274 OBP .346 .315 SLG .423 9 XBH 15 2 HR 1 17 RBI 19 27/9 K/BB 27/8 4 SB 4

Red Sox Pitching Rankings