The Tampa Bay Rays, including Jonathan Aranda (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jonathan Aranda At The Plate

Aranda is hitting .211 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.

Aranda has gotten a hit in 13 of 30 games this season (43.3%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of 30 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Aranda has driven in a run in six games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 10 of 30 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 .167 AVG .265 .280 OBP .390 .262 SLG .382 3 XBH 2 0 HR 1 5 RBI 2 19/6 K/BB 10/6 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings