Isaac Paredes vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Isaac Paredes -- .179 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on September 27 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has 23 doubles, 30 home runs and 56 walks while hitting .248.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 97th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
- In 77 of 137 games this season (56.2%) Paredes has picked up a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (22.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 56 games this season (40.9%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored at least once 53 times this year (38.7%), including 14 games with multiple runs (10.2%).
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|68
|.261
|AVG
|.236
|.368
|OBP
|.334
|.544
|SLG
|.432
|28
|XBH
|25
|18
|HR
|12
|53
|RBI
|42
|46/29
|K/BB
|54/27
|1
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 205 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 28th of the season. He is 12-10 with a 4.11 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw three innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 27 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 4.11 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .266 to opposing hitters.
