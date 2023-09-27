On Wednesday, Harold Ramirez (.448 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .310.

In 62.7% of his games this season (74 of 118), Ramirez has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (28.8%) he recorded more than one.

In 11 games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.3%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).

Ramirez has driven home a run in 44 games this year (37.3%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored at least once 43 times this year (36.4%), including eight games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 51 .275 AVG .353 .325 OBP .384 .469 SLG .428 22 XBH 8 9 HR 2 37 RBI 27 50/14 K/BB 27/8 4 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings