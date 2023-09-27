Harold Ramirez vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Harold Ramirez (.448 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Red Sox Player Props
|Rays vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Red Sox
|Rays vs Red Sox Odds
|Rays vs Red Sox Prediction
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .310.
- In 62.7% of his games this season (74 of 118), Ramirez has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (28.8%) he recorded more than one.
- In 11 games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.3%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Ramirez has driven home a run in 44 games this year (37.3%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored at least once 43 times this year (36.4%), including eight games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Other Rays Players vs the Red Sox
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|51
|.275
|AVG
|.353
|.325
|OBP
|.384
|.469
|SLG
|.428
|22
|XBH
|8
|9
|HR
|2
|37
|RBI
|27
|50/14
|K/BB
|27/8
|4
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (205 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Bello (12-10) to the mound to make his 28th start of the season. He is 12-10 with a 4.11 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday, Sept. 20 against the Texas Rangers, when the righty tossed three innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 27 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .266 to his opponents.
