Wednesday, Christian Bethancourt and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox and Brayan Bello, with the first pitch at 6:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since September 23, when he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI against the Blue Jays.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 13 walks while hitting .228.

Bethancourt has reached base via a hit in 53 games this year (of 97 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (11.3%), homering in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 24 games this season (24.7%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (6.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 45 .223 AVG .233 .261 OBP .253 .376 SLG .393 14 XBH 12 5 HR 6 16 RBI 17 45/8 K/BB 44/5 1 SB 0

