At +10000 as of September 27, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 13 times.

A total of six Buccaneers games last season hit the over.

Tampa Bay totaled 346.7 yards per game on offense last season (15th in NFL), and it gave up 324.3 yards per game (ninth) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Buccaneers posted a 5-4 record at home and were 3-5 away last year.

As the underdog, Tampa Bay was winless (0-3). But as the favorite put together a 8-6 record.

The Buccaneers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 8-4 in the NFC overall.

Buccaneers Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 catches for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns.

In 12 games, Baker Mayfield threw for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.0%.

On the ground, Mayfield scored one touchdown and accumulated 89 yards.

Chris Godwin had 104 receptions for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

On the ground, Rachaad White scored one touchdown and accumulated 481 yards (28.3 per game).

On defense last year, Devin White helped set the tone with 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings W 20-17 +8000 2 September 17 Bears W 27-17 +40000 3 September 25 Eagles L 25-11 +700 4 October 1 @ Saints - +4000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 Lions - +2200 7 October 22 Falcons - +5000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +900 9 November 5 @ Texans - +40000 10 November 12 Titans - +8000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +550 12 November 26 @ Colts - +12500 13 December 3 Panthers - +30000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +5000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +4000 16 December 24 Jaguars - +3000 17 December 31 Saints - +4000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +30000

