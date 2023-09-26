On Tuesday, Yandy Diaz (.465 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz has 171 hits and an OBP of .408 to go with a slugging percentage of .515. All three of those stats rank first among Tampa Bay hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 12th in slugging.
  • Diaz has picked up a hit in 96 of 135 games this year, with multiple hits 52 times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 15.6% of his games in 2023 (21 of 135), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Diaz has had at least one RBI in 35.6% of his games this season (48 of 135), with more than one RBI 18 times (13.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored at least once 73 times this year (54.1%), including 17 games with multiple runs (12.6%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
69 GP 65
.363 AVG .293
.447 OBP .368
.568 SLG .464
29 XBH 27
12 HR 9
45 RBI 31
47/35 K/BB 46/29
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 4.57 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (204 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Houck gets the start for the Red Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 5-9 with a 4.92 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 97 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.92, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
