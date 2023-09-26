On Tuesday, Yandy Diaz (.465 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 171 hits and an OBP of .408 to go with a slugging percentage of .515. All three of those stats rank first among Tampa Bay hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 12th in slugging.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 96 of 135 games this year, with multiple hits 52 times.

He has hit a long ball in 15.6% of his games in 2023 (21 of 135), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has had at least one RBI in 35.6% of his games this season (48 of 135), with more than one RBI 18 times (13.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 73 times this year (54.1%), including 17 games with multiple runs (12.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 65 .363 AVG .293 .447 OBP .368 .568 SLG .464 29 XBH 27 12 HR 9 45 RBI 31 47/35 K/BB 46/29 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings