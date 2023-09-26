The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.125 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is hitting .203 with 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 44 walks.

In 50.0% of his games this season (45 of 90), Walls has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (10.0%) he recorded more than one.

In 7.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.6% of his games this season, Walls has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (5.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 41.1% of his games this year (37 of 90), with two or more runs 10 times (11.1%).

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .181 AVG .222 .327 OBP .292 .254 SLG .418 8 XBH 14 1 HR 7 10 RBI 23 49/29 K/BB 40/15 11 SB 11

