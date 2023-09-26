Taylor Walls vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.125 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is hitting .203 with 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 44 walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (45 of 90), Walls has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (10.0%) he recorded more than one.
- In 7.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.6% of his games this season, Walls has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (5.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 41.1% of his games this year (37 of 90), with two or more runs 10 times (11.1%).
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.181
|AVG
|.222
|.327
|OBP
|.292
|.254
|SLG
|.418
|8
|XBH
|14
|1
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|23
|49/29
|K/BB
|40/15
|11
|SB
|11
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (204 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houck gets the start for the Red Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 5-9 with a 4.92 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.92, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .250 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.