Rene Pinto vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Rene Pinto (hitting .158 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Rene Pinto At The Plate
- Pinto is batting .242 with two doubles, five home runs and two walks.
- Pinto has gotten a hit in 16 of 30 games this season (53.3%), with at least two hits on five occasions (16.7%).
- He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games this season, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Pinto has had an RBI in eight games this season (26.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (20.0%).
- He has scored in seven games this year (23.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|.130
|AVG
|.356
|.149
|OBP
|.370
|.261
|SLG
|.600
|2
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|8
|18/1
|K/BB
|10/1
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.57).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (204 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 5-9 with a 4.92 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.92 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.