On Tuesday, Rene Pinto (hitting .158 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Rene Pinto At The Plate

Pinto is batting .242 with two doubles, five home runs and two walks.

Pinto has gotten a hit in 16 of 30 games this season (53.3%), with at least two hits on five occasions (16.7%).

He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games this season, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Pinto has had an RBI in eight games this season (26.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (20.0%).

He has scored in seven games this year (23.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 .130 AVG .356 .149 OBP .370 .261 SLG .600 2 XBH 5 2 HR 3 6 RBI 8 18/1 K/BB 10/1 0 SB 0

