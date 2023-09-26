How to Watch the Rays vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 26
Zach Eflin and Tanner Houck are the projected starters when the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox face off on Tuesday at Fenway Park.
Rays vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Read More About This Game
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays rank fifth in MLB action with 222 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Tampa Bay is fourth in MLB with a .443 slugging percentage.
- The Rays are sixth in MLB with a .258 batting average.
- Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.2 runs per game (823 total).
- The Rays rank fifth in MLB with a .331 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 20th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- The Rays average MLB's lowest WHIP (1.169).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 31st of the season. He is 15-8 with a 3.44 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty went five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Eflin heads into the matchup with 17 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Eflin will try to go five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.
- In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/20/2023
|Angels
|L 8-3
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Reid Detmers
|9/21/2023
|Angels
|W 5-4
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Griffin Canning
|9/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-2
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Chris Bassitt
|9/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 7-6
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/24/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 9-5
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/26/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Tanner Houck
|9/27/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Brayan Bello
|9/29/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Yusei Kikuchi
|10/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Kevin Gausman
