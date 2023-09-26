Zach Eflin and Tanner Houck are the projected starters when the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox face off on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Rays vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank fifth in MLB action with 222 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Tampa Bay is fourth in MLB with a .443 slugging percentage.

The Rays are sixth in MLB with a .258 batting average.

Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.2 runs per game (823 total).

The Rays rank fifth in MLB with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 20th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).

The Rays average MLB's lowest WHIP (1.169).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 31st of the season. He is 15-8 with a 3.44 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Thursday, the righty went five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Eflin heads into the matchup with 17 quality starts under his belt this season.

Eflin will try to go five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Angels L 8-3 Home Aaron Civale Reid Detmers 9/21/2023 Angels W 5-4 Home Zach Eflin Griffin Canning 9/22/2023 Blue Jays L 6-2 Home Tyler Glasnow Chris Bassitt 9/23/2023 Blue Jays W 7-6 Home Zack Littell Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/24/2023 Blue Jays L 9-5 Home Taj Bradley Yusei Kikuchi 9/26/2023 Red Sox - Away Zach Eflin Tanner Houck 9/27/2023 Red Sox - Away Tyler Glasnow Brayan Bello 9/29/2023 Blue Jays - Away Aaron Civale Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away Zack Littell Yusei Kikuchi 10/1/2023 Blue Jays - Away Taj Bradley Kevin Gausman

