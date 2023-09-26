The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers take the field against Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Rays (-135). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Rays vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -135 +110 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 4-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games. Tampa Bay games have finished above the run total five consecutive times, and the average total during this streak was 7.8 runs.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 82 of the 125 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (65.6%).

Tampa Bay has gone 70-27 (winning 72.2% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Rays a 57.4% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 157 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 86 of those games (86-66-5).

The Rays have covered 55.6% of their games this season, going 10-8-0 ATS.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 53-28 42-34 39-26 56-36 72-52 23-10

