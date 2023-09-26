Rays vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (95-62) against the Boston Red Sox (76-80) at Fenway Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rays. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 26.
The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (15-8) against the Red Sox and Tanner Houck (5-9).
Rays vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 6, Red Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Explore More About This Game
Rays Performance Insights
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 4-4.
- Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
- The Rays have won 82, or 65.6%, of the 125 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Tampa Bay has won 77 of its 110 games, or 70%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The Rays have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Tampa Bay has scored 823 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 20
|Angels
|L 8-3
|Aaron Civale vs Reid Detmers
|September 21
|Angels
|W 5-4
|Zach Eflin vs Griffin Canning
|September 22
|Blue Jays
|L 6-2
|Tyler Glasnow vs Chris Bassitt
|September 23
|Blue Jays
|W 7-6
|Zack Littell vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 24
|Blue Jays
|L 9-5
|Taj Bradley vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 26
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Tanner Houck
|September 27
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Brayan Bello
|September 29
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 30
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Zack Littell vs Yusei Kikuchi
|October 1
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Kevin Gausman
