Tuesday, Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox and Tanner Houck, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on September 22 against the Blue Jays) he went 1-for-2 with a double.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

  • Arozarena has 18 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks while hitting .256.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 83rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 81st in slugging.
  • Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 93 games this season (of 148 played), and had multiple hits in 37 of those games.
  • In 22 games this year, he has homered (14.9%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
  • Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 51 games this year (34.5%), with more than one RBI in 20 of them (13.5%).
  • He has scored in 49.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.5%.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
76 GP 72
.248 AVG .264
.367 OBP .361
.417 SLG .438
22 XBH 22
11 HR 12
43 RBI 41
73/38 K/BB 82/39
16 SB 6

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 4.57 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (204 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Houck gets the start for the Red Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 5-9 with a 4.92 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 4.92 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
