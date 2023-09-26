Randy Arozarena vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday, Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox and Tanner Houck, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on September 22 against the Blue Jays) he went 1-for-2 with a double.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has 18 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks while hitting .256.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 83rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 81st in slugging.
- Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 93 games this season (of 148 played), and had multiple hits in 37 of those games.
- In 22 games this year, he has homered (14.9%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 51 games this year (34.5%), with more than one RBI in 20 of them (13.5%).
- He has scored in 49.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.5%.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|72
|.248
|AVG
|.264
|.367
|OBP
|.361
|.417
|SLG
|.438
|22
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|12
|43
|RBI
|41
|73/38
|K/BB
|82/39
|16
|SB
|6
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.57 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (204 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houck gets the start for the Red Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 5-9 with a 4.92 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.92 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
