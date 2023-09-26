Raimel Tapia vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Raimel Tapia returns to action for the Tampa Bay Rays against Tanner Houck and the Boston Red SoxSeptember 26 at 7:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 21, when he went 0-for-1 against the Braves.
Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Raimel Tapia At The Plate
- Tapia is hitting .230 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Tapia has gotten at least one hit in 48.1% of his games this year (26 of 54), with more than one hit five times (9.3%).
- In 5.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Tapia has driven in a run in 11 games this season (20.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 17 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.256
|AVG
|.273
|.347
|OBP
|.319
|.372
|SLG
|.364
|4
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|5
|11/6
|K/BB
|8/3
|3
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 204 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Red Sox are sending Houck (5-9) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 5-9 with a 4.92 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw four innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.92, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.