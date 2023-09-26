Manuel Margot vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Manuel Margot and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Tanner Houck) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot has 20 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 17 walks while hitting .254.
- In 60.4% of his games this year (55 of 91), Margot has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (16.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 3.3% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the plate.
- Margot has driven home a run in 28 games this year (30.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.6% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 29 times this season (31.9%), including six games with multiple runs (6.6%).
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|42
|.219
|AVG
|.290
|.274
|OBP
|.329
|.315
|SLG
|.407
|9
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|17
|27/9
|K/BB
|27/8
|4
|SB
|4
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.57).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (204 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Houck (5-9) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 5-9 with a 4.92 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.92, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
