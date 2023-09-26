Josh Lowe vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe (.410 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Blue Jays.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .284 with 29 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 29 walks.
- Lowe enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .350 with one homer.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 84 games this year (of 126 played), and had multiple hits in 35 of those games.
- In 15.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 50 games this season (39.7%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (13.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 43.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (7.9%).
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|66
|.282
|AVG
|.286
|.307
|OBP
|.343
|.445
|SLG
|.519
|23
|XBH
|27
|5
|HR
|14
|27
|RBI
|52
|58/8
|K/BB
|64/21
|15
|SB
|17
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.57 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (204 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houck (5-9) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.92 ERA in 97 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty went four innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.92 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.