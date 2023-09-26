Jonathan Aranda -- with an on-base percentage of .179 in his past 10 games, 123 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on September 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jonathan Aranda At The Plate

  • Aranda is hitting .181 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.
  • Aranda has picked up a hit in 12 games this year (41.4%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has gone deep in one of 29 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Aranda has driven in a run in five games this season (17.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in nine of 29 games (31.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 13
.167 AVG .200
.280 OBP .333
.262 SLG .300
3 XBH 1
0 HR 1
5 RBI 1
19/6 K/BB 10/6
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (204 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Red Sox are sending Houck (5-9) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 5-9 with a 4.92 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.92, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
