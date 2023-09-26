Jonathan Aranda -- with an on-base percentage of .179 in his past 10 games, 123 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on September 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jonathan Aranda At The Plate

Aranda is hitting .181 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.

Aranda has picked up a hit in 12 games this year (41.4%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in one of 29 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Aranda has driven in a run in five games this season (17.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in nine of 29 games (31.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 .167 AVG .200 .280 OBP .333 .262 SLG .300 3 XBH 1 0 HR 1 5 RBI 1 19/6 K/BB 10/6 0 SB 0

