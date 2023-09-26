Isaac Paredes, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the hill, September 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Blue Jays.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes is hitting .251 with 23 doubles, 30 home runs and 56 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
  • Paredes has gotten a hit in 77 of 136 games this season (56.6%), including 31 multi-hit games (22.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 27 games this year (19.9%), leaving the park in 5.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • Paredes has driven in a run in 56 games this season (41.2%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
  • He has scored in 52 games this season (38.2%), including 14 multi-run games (10.3%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
68 GP 67
.261 AVG .241
.368 OBP .340
.544 SLG .441
28 XBH 25
18 HR 12
53 RBI 42
46/29 K/BB 53/27
1 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 204 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 5-9 with a 4.92 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.92, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
