The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez and his .548 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .311 with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

Ramirez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 in his last outings.

Ramirez has gotten a hit in 74 of 117 games this year (63.2%), with multiple hits on 34 occasions (29.1%).

In 9.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 36.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 43 games this season (36.8%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 50 .275 AVG .355 .325 OBP .386 .469 SLG .430 22 XBH 8 9 HR 2 37 RBI 26 50/14 K/BB 27/8 4 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings