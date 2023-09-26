Harold Ramirez vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez and his .548 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .311 with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
- Ramirez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 in his last outings.
- Ramirez has gotten a hit in 74 of 117 games this year (63.2%), with multiple hits on 34 occasions (29.1%).
- In 9.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 36.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this season (36.8%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|50
|.275
|AVG
|.355
|.325
|OBP
|.386
|.469
|SLG
|.430
|22
|XBH
|8
|9
|HR
|2
|37
|RBI
|26
|50/14
|K/BB
|27/8
|4
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 204 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Houck (5-9) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.92 ERA in 97 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.92, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .250 batting average against him.
