With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers squaring off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 (Monday at 7:15 PM ET), is Trey Palmer a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Trey Palmer score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a TD)

Palmer has totaled 28 yards receiving on three catches with one TD this year, averaging 14 yards per game.

Palmer has had a touchdown catch in one of two games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Trey Palmer Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 3 2 8 1 Week 2 Bears 2 1 20 0

