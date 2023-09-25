Will Rachaad White hit paydirt when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles meet in Week 3 on Monday at 7:15 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Rachaad White score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13 if he scores a TD)

White has taken 34 carries for a team-leading 112 rushing yards (56 per game) with one touchdown.

White also averages 20 receiving yards per game, grabbing seven passes for 40 yards.

White has one rushing touchdown this year.

Rachaad White Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Vikings 17 39 0 2 10 0 Week 2 Bears 17 73 1 5 30 0

