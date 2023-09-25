Will Mike Evans Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Mike Evans did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 3 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles starts at 7:15 PM ET on Monday. All of Evans' stats can be found below.
Heading into Week 3, Evans has 12 receptions for 237 yards -- 19.8 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 18 occasions.
Keep an eye on Evans' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Mike Evans Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Buccaneers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Buccaneers vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Day: September 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Evans 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|18
|12
|237
|91
|2
|19.8
Evans Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|10
|6
|66
|1
|Week 2
|Bears
|8
|6
|171
|1
Rep Mike Evans and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.