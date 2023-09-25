The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles are scheduled to square off in a Week 3 matchup at 7:15 PM ET on Monday. Will Mike Evans get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Will Mike Evans score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15 if he scores a TD)

Evans has reeled in 12 passes for a team-best 237 yards and two TDs. He has been targeted 18 times, averaging 118.5 yards per game.

Evans has had a touchdown catch in all two games this year, but he hasn't put up any multiple-TD efforts.

Mike Evans Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 10 6 66 1 Week 2 Bears 8 6 171 1

