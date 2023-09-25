Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans has a favorable matchup in Week 3 (Monday at 7:15 PM ET), facing the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are giving up the third-most passing yards in the league, 326 per game.

So far this year, Evans has hauled in 12 passes on 18 targets for a team-high 237 yards and two TDs, averaging 118.5 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Evans and the Buccaneers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Evans vs. the Eagles

Evans vs the Eagles (since 2021): 2 GP / 72 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 72 REC YPG / REC TD Philadelphia has given up 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Eagles have surrendered a TD pass to five opposing players this year.

Philadelphia has allowed two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 326 passing yards the Eagles yield per outing makes them the 30th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Eagles' defense ranks 27th in the NFL by conceding 3.5 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (seven total passing TDs).

Watch Buccaneers vs Eagles on Fubo!

Mike Evans Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 57.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Evans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Evans Receiving Insights

Evans has 26.5% of his team's target share (18 targets on 68 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 18 times, averaging 13.2 yards per target (fourth in NFL).

Evans has had a touchdown catch in all two games this season, but he hasn't registered any multiple-TD efforts.

He has two total touchdowns this season (50.0% of his team's four offensive TDs).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Evans' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bears 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 6 REC / 171 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/10/2023 Week 1 10 TAR / 6 REC / 66 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.