Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Eagles vs. Buccaneers Monday Night Football Game – Week 3
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) host the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) at Raymond James Stadium on Monday, September 25, 2023, and best bets information is available.
When is Eagles vs. Buccaneers?
- Game Date: Monday, September 25, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Philadelphia 25 - Tampa Bay 22
- The Eagles have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Eagles won 14 of the 16 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (87.5%).
- Philadelphia had a 14-2 record last year (winning 87.5% of its games) when it played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.
- Last season, the Buccaneers were listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.
- Last season, Tampa Bay was at least a +185 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Tampa Bay (+5)
- The Eagles were 8-9-0 against the spread last year.
- Philadelphia went 7-8 as at least 5-point favorites last year.
- The Buccaneers had four wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
- Tampa Bay had no wins ATS (0-1) as underdogs of 5 points or greater last season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (45)
- Philadelphia and Tampa Bay combined to average 1.5 more points per game a season ago than the over/under of 45 set for this game.
- Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 3.7 fewer points per game (41.3) last season than this matchup's total of 45 points.
- The Eagles and their opponents combined to hit the over nine out of 17 times last season.
- Last year, six Buccaneers games went over the point total.
