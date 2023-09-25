When Chris Godwin takes the field for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 3 matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles (on Monday at 7:15 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Chris Godwin score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

Godwin has caught 10 passes on 14 targets for 109 yards, averaging 54.5 yards per game.

Godwin, in two games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Chris Godwin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 6 5 51 0 Week 2 Bears 8 5 58 0

