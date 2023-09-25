Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin has a good matchup in Week 3 (Monday at 7:15 PM ET), up against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are conceding the third-most passing yards in the NFL, 326 per game.

Godwin has 109 yards receiving on 10 grabs (on 14 targets) this campaign, averaging 54.5 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Godwin and the Buccaneers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Godwin vs. the Eagles

Godwin vs the Eagles (since 2021): 1 GP / 43 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 43 REC YPG / REC TD Philadelphia has allowed one opposing receiver to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Eagles have conceded a TD pass to five opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Philadelphia on the season.

The pass defense of the Eagles is allowing 326 yards per contest this season, which ranks 30th in the NFL.

The Eagles have the No. 27 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding seven this season (3.5 per game).

Watch Buccaneers vs Eagles on Fubo!

Chris Godwin Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 53.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Godwin with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Godwin Receiving Insights

Godwin has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet in one of two games this year.

Godwin has 20.6% of his team's target share (14 targets on 68 passing attempts).

He has 109 receiving yards on 14 targets to rank 53rd in league play with 7.8 yards per target.

Having played two games this season, Godwin has not had a TD reception.

With three red zone targets, Godwin has been on the receiving end of 37.5% of his team's eight red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Godwin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bears 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 5 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/10/2023 Week 1 6 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.