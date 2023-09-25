A quarterfinal is up next for Casper Ruud in the China Open, and he will play Carlos Alcaraz. Ruud has +2000 odds to win this tournament at National Tennis Center.

Ruud at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 26 - October 4

September 26 - October 4 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Ruud's Next Match

After defeating Tomas Martin Etcheverry 1-6, 7-5, 7-6, Ruud will face Alcaraz in the quarterfinals on Monday, October 2 at 7:00 AM ET.

Ruud has current moneyline odds of +450 to win his next match against Alcaraz. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Ruud Stats

In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Ruud beat No. 31-ranked Etcheverry, 1-6, 7-5, 7-6.

Through 22 tournaments over the past year, Ruud has won one title, and his record is 33-22.

Ruud is 10-13 on hard courts over the past year.

Through 55 matches over the past year (across all court types), Ruud has played 26.9 games per match. He won 53.1% of them.

In his 23 matches on hard courts over the past year, Ruud has played 28.3 games per match.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Ruud has won 82.2% of his games on serve, and 23.6% on return.

On hard courts over the past year, Ruud has been victorious in 18.5% of his return games and 82.0% of his service games.

