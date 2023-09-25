Will Cade Otton Score a Touchdown Against the Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 3?
Will Cade Otton cash his Week 3 anytime TD player prop when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday at 7:15 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant numbers.
Will Cade Otton score a touchdown against the Eagles?
Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30 if he scores a TD)
- Otton has totaled 60 yards receiving (30 per game), reeling in eight balls out of nine targets this campaign.
- Having played two games this year, Otton has not had a TD reception.
Cade Otton Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|3
|2
|19
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|6
|6
|41
|0
