Sportsbooks give the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) the advantage on Monday, September 25, 2023 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0). Philadelphia is favored by 4.5 points. A point total of 46 has been set for this matchup.

Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Eagles as they ready for this matchup against the Buccaneers. As the Buccaneers ready for this matchup against the Eagles, check out their recent betting trends and insights.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buccaneers vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Philadelphia Moneyline Tampa Bay Moneyline BetMGM Eagles (-4.5) 46 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Eagles (-4.5) 46 -230 +190 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 3 Odds

Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia Game Info

When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Monday, September 25, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Info: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Buccaneers vs. Eagles Betting Insights

Against the spread, Tampa Bay was 4-12-1 last season.

The Buccaneers did not cover the spread last year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Tampa Bay had six of its 17 games go over the point total last year.

Philadelphia had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

The Eagles went 8-7 ATS as 4.5-point favorites or greater last year.

There were 10 Philadelphia games (out of 17) that hit the over last season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.