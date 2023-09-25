Buccaneers vs. Eagles Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 3
Sportsbooks give the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) the advantage on Monday, September 25, 2023 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0). Philadelphia is favored by 4.5 points. A point total of 46 has been set for this matchup.
Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Eagles as they ready for this matchup against the Buccaneers. As the Buccaneers ready for this matchup against the Eagles, check out their recent betting trends and insights.
Buccaneers vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Philadelphia Moneyline
|Tampa Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Eagles (-4.5)
|46
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Eagles (-4.5)
|46
|-230
|+190
Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia Game Info
- When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV Info: ABC
Buccaneers vs. Eagles Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Tampa Bay was 4-12-1 last season.
- The Buccaneers did not cover the spread last year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
- Tampa Bay had six of its 17 games go over the point total last year.
- Philadelphia had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
- The Eagles went 8-7 ATS as 4.5-point favorites or greater last year.
- There were 10 Philadelphia games (out of 17) that hit the over last season.
