The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) at Raymond James Stadium on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Eagles and Buccaneers betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they meet on Monday.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Buccaneers vs. Eagles Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Eagles 4.5 45 -225 +180

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Buccaneers vs. Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers played six games last season that went over 45 combined points scored.

Tampa Bay had a 43.4-point average over/under in its outings last year, 1.6 fewer points than this game's total.

Against the spread, the Buccaneers were 4-12-1 last season.

Last season, the Buccaneers were listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

Last season, Tampa Bay was at least a +180 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles and their opponents scored more than 45 points in 12 of 17 games last season.

The average point total in Philadelphia's outings last season was 45.5, 0.5 more points than the over/under for this game.

Against the spread, the Eagles were 8-8-0 last season.

The Eagles were the moneyline favorite 16 total times last season. They went 14-2 in those games.

Philadelphia went 14-1 when it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter (93.3%).

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Eagles 28.1 2 20.2 8 45.5 12 Buccaneers 18.4 25 21.1 13 43.4 6

Buccaneers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.4 44.1 42.6 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 23.9 24.4 ATS Record 4-12-1 2-6-1 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 6-11-0 4-5-0 2-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-6 5-3 3-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Eagles Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.5 44.2 47.0 Implied Team Total AVG 26.9 26.6 27.3 ATS Record 8-8-0 6-2-0 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 10-7-0 6-3-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 14-2 7-2 7-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.