At the moment the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been given +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +275

+275 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay went 4-12-1 ATS last season.

Buccaneers games hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

Tampa Bay put up 346.7 yards per game on offense last season (15th in NFL), and it ranked ninth on the other side of the ball with 324.3 yards allowed per game.

The Buccaneers had a 5-4 record at home and were 3-5 on the road last year.

Tampa Bay was winless as the underdog (0-3) last season, but went 8-6 as the contest's favored team.

The Buccaneers were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC South.

Buccaneers Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 catches for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns.

Baker Mayfield threw for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), completing 60.0% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games.

In addition, Mayfield rushed for 89 yards and one TD.

In 15 games a season ago, Chris Godwin had 104 catches for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Rachaad White ran for 481 yards (28.3 per game) and one touchdown in 17 games.

Devin White totaled 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year.

Buccaneers Player Futures

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings W 20-17 +8000 2 September 17 Bears W 27-17 +40000 3 September 25 Eagles - +700 4 October 1 @ Saints - +3500 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 Lions - +2200 7 October 22 Falcons - +5000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +1000 9 November 5 @ Texans - +40000 10 November 12 Titans - +6600 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +550 12 November 26 @ Colts - +12500 13 December 3 Panthers - +30000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +5000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +3500 16 December 24 Jaguars - +3000 17 December 31 Saints - +3500 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +30000

