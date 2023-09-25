Buccaneers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been given +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +275
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Tampa Bay Betting Insights
- Tampa Bay went 4-12-1 ATS last season.
- Buccaneers games hit the over six out of 17 times last season.
- Tampa Bay put up 346.7 yards per game on offense last season (15th in NFL), and it ranked ninth on the other side of the ball with 324.3 yards allowed per game.
- The Buccaneers had a 5-4 record at home and were 3-5 on the road last year.
- Tampa Bay was winless as the underdog (0-3) last season, but went 8-6 as the contest's favored team.
- The Buccaneers were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC South.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- In 15 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 catches for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns.
- Baker Mayfield threw for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), completing 60.0% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games.
- In addition, Mayfield rushed for 89 yards and one TD.
- In 15 games a season ago, Chris Godwin had 104 catches for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Rachaad White ran for 481 yards (28.3 per game) and one touchdown in 17 games.
- Devin White totaled 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Vikings
|W 20-17
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Bears
|W 27-17
|+40000
|3
|September 25
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|4
|October 1
|@ Saints
|-
|+3500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|7
|October 22
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|8
|October 26
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|9
|November 5
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|10
|November 12
|Titans
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ 49ers
|-
|+550
|12
|November 26
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|13
|December 3
|Panthers
|-
|+30000
|14
|December 10
|@ Falcons
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 17
|@ Packers
|-
|+3500
|16
|December 24
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|17
|December 31
|Saints
|-
|+3500
|18
|January 7
|@ Panthers
|-
|+30000
Odds are current as of September 25 at 5:21 AM ET.
