On Monday, September 25 at 7:15 PM ET, the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Our computer model projects that the Eagles will claim a victory -- keep scrolling for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Eagles sported the seventh-ranked defense last year (20.2 points allowed per game), and they were better offensively, ranking third-best with 28.1 points per game. On offense, the Buccaneers ranked 25th in the NFL with 18.4 points per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 13th in points allowed (324.3 points allowed per contest).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Eagles vs Buccaneers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buccaneers vs. Eagles Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Buccaneers (+4.5) Over (45) Eagles 25, Buccaneers 22

Place your bets on the Eagles-Buccaneers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Buccaneers Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Buccaneers, based on the moneyline, is 35.7%.

Tampa Bay won four games against the spread last year, failing to cover or pushing 13 times.

The Buccaneers did not cover the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more last year (in one opportunity).

A total of six of Tampa Bay games last year hit the over.

Games involving the Buccaneers last year averaged 43.4 points per game, a 1.6-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Eagles Betting Info

The Eagles have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Philadelphia put together an 8-8-0 record against the spread last season.

The Eagles had an ATS record of 8-7 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites last season.

Last season, 10 Philadelphia games went over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 45 points, 0.5 fewer than the average total in last season's Eagles contests.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buccaneers vs. Eagles 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Philadelphia 28.1 20.2 26.9 18.8 29.4 21.9 Tampa Bay 18.4 21.1 21.4 22.2 15 19.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.