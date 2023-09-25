Will Baker Mayfield Score a Touchdown Against the Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 3?
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 (Monday at 7:15 PM ET), is Baker Mayfield a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Baker Mayfield score a touchdown against the Eagles?
Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)
- Mayfield has 14 carries for 28 yards (14.0 yards per game).
- Mayfield has not scored a rushing touchdown in two games.
Baker Mayfield Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|21
|34
|173
|2
|0
|8
|11
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|26
|34
|317
|1
|0
|6
|17
|0
