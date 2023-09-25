With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 (Monday at 7:15 PM ET), is Baker Mayfield a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Baker Mayfield score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)

Mayfield has 14 carries for 28 yards (14.0 yards per game).

Mayfield has not scored a rushing touchdown in two games.

Baker Mayfield Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Vikings 21 34 173 2 0 8 11 0 Week 2 Bears 26 34 317 1 0 6 17 0

